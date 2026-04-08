Nashik: 4 Tonnes Of Hapus, Kesar Mangoes Dispatched To New York From Lasalgaon Centre | Sourced

Nashik: Premium Hapus mango (Alphonso) mangoes have been exported to New York from the BARC Krishak Irradiation Centre for the first time this year. On April 7, around 4 tonnes of Hapus and Kesar mango mangoes, packed in nearly 1,100 boxes, were dispatched after completing the irradiation process, informed project officer Sanjay Aher.

The export was made possible after completing the inspection process required by the United States. Two senior officials from the US recently visited the Lasalgaon centre, inspected the facility, and granted the necessary certification for mango exports. This has brought major relief at the beginning of the mango season.

Earlier, between 2002 and 2006, only onions were processed through irradiation at this centre. From 2007 onwards, mangoes were also included. Initially, the project was handled by BARC and the Marketing Board, but later it was handed over to private operators. At present, the project is being run by Hindustan Agro Limited. Last year, mango exports could not take place as the required certification was not received on time.

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This year, Hapus mangoes from the Konkan region and Kesar mangoes from Gujarat were brought to Lasalgaon for treatment through gamma-ray irradiation. This process helps the fruit stay fresh for a longer time, destroys pests in the seed, and preserves its taste and quality.

In the coming days, exports from the Lasalgaon centre are expected to expand to countries like the United States, Australia, South Korea, and Malaysia. India exports around 50,000 tonnes of mangoes every year, with Maharashtra contributing a major share. This year, exports are expected to reach around 3,000 tonnes by June 31.

Mango varieties such as Hapus (Alphonso), Kesar, Badam, Rajapuri, Mallika, Himayat, Dashahra, Langda, and Chausa have strong demand in international markets. The Lasalgaon irradiation centre has become an important support system for boosting these exports and increasing farmers’ income.

Mango exports from the Lasalgaon Krishak Centre over the years are as follows: 157 tonnes in 2007, 275 tonnes in 2008, 122 tonnes in 2009, 96 tonnes in 2010, 85 tonnes in 2011, 210 tonnes in 2012, 275 tonnes in 2013, 328 tonnes in 2014, 328 tonnes in 2015, 560 tonnes in 2016, 600 tonnes in 2017, 580 tonnes in 2018, 685 tonnes in 2019, no exports during 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, 360 tonnes in 2022, 1,000 tonnes in 2023, 1,100 tonnes in 2024, and no exports in 2025.