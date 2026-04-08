Pune: Mayor Manjusha Nagpure Reviews MNGL Projects At PMC, Pushes Pipeline Expansion | Sourced

Pune: A review meeting on projects of Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited was held at the Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday under the chairpersonship of Mayor Manjusha Deepak Nagpure.

During the meeting, officials carried out a detailed review of ongoing gas pipeline works across the city, along with proposed expansion projects. Representatives from MNGL presented updates on pipeline installation progress in different areas, coverage of gas supply, and future plans to extend connectivity.

Mayor Nagpure directed officials to prioritise areas that are still without gas pipeline access. She also instructed that ongoing work should be completed within set deadlines and that citizens’ complaints must be addressed quickly.

Emphasising the importance of the project, she said providing a safe, uninterrupted, and easily accessible gas supply to all residents of Pune remains a key priority for the civic body. She added that coordination between MNGL and PMC will be further strengthened to ensure faster implementation.

Senior officials from MNGL and concerned departments of the civic body were present at the meeting.