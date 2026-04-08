Pune Municipal Corporation Orders Demolition Of 32 Unsafe Wadas, Old Quarters, After Woman Dies In Rain Incident | PTI

Pune: Following the death of a woman after a tree fell on her stall during last week’s heavy rain, the Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to demolish several unsafe structures across the city.

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said nine old civic residential buildings in Wakdewadi and 32 private ‘wadas’ have been declared dangerous after structural audits. These buildings will be vacated and pulled down before the monsoon begins to avoid any further accidents.

He said the civic quarters in Wakdewadi are around 50 to 60 years old and are in poor condition. Due to their weak structure, there is a high risk of collapse, especially during heavy rains. The buildings house 288 flats and are spread across five acres. The administration has decided to demolish them and construct new buildings in their place.

The civic body has also identified 32 old ‘wadas’ located in the central parts of the city. These traditional structures are in a dangerous state and pose a threat to residents. Notices have been issued to owners and tenants, asking them to vacate the premises. The administration has warned that strict action will be taken with police help if people do not move out.

Officials said the survey to identify unsafe buildings was carried out as part of monsoon preparedness. The first rains of the season often cause damage, and the administration wants to prevent loss of life.

Meanwhile, residents of the civic quarters have raised concerns about rehabilitation. They have demanded temporary accommodation within the same area before demolition begins. However, the civic body has offered alternate housing in Warje and Hadapsar.

Some residents have also claimed that no proper maintenance or repair work has been carried out on these buildings for the past 12 to 13 years. Despite receiving notices to vacate, they continue to insist on being relocated within their current locality.