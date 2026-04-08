Pune Viral Video: Drunk Driver Crashes & Tries To Kidnap Policeman | WATCH

Pune Viral Video: Drunk Driver Crashes & Tries To Kidnap Policeman | Video Screengrab

Pune: A 25-year-old man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, reportedly tried to drag a traffic constable along in his car after being asked to stop.

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The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon on the busy National Defence Academy (NDA) Road in Warje, where the accused had already rammed into four vehicles.

According to police reports, the situation came to light when a senior officer noticed chaos on the road while heading towards Shivajinagar court.

Police said that his vehicle was caught in traffic, and while clearing the congestion using a siren and announcement system, he saw a car driver behaving aggressively and threatening other motorists.

As traffic eased, it became clear that the same driver had collided with multiple vehicles while travelling from Shivane towards Warje. The officer immediately alerted traffic personnel stationed at Warje Chowk to intercept the car.

Two traffic constables responded and signalled the driver to pull over. Instead, the man allegedly sped away. One constable narrowly avoided being hit but managed to hold onto the passenger-side handle and climbed into the moving vehicle, instructing the driver to stop.

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However, the accused continued driving at speed towards Ambedkar Chowk, prompting police to pursue the car to prevent further danger. After a short chase, officers successfully intercepted the vehicle, rescued the constable, and detained the driver.

He was taken to Warje Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate), where a medical examination confirmed he was intoxicated. Police have registered a case against him and initiated further legal proceedings.

The video of this whole incident is currently going viral on social media.