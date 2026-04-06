Pune: Car Overturns Twice After Crash At Bopdev Ghat; Drunk Driving Suspected | Sourced

Pune: A serious road accident took place at Bopdev Ghat on the Pune–Saswad route around 9:30 pm on Saturday. An allegedly drunk driver rammed a car from behind, causing it to overturn twice. The incident created panic in the area, which is already known for frequent accidents.

According to initial reports, a Swift Dzire coming from Jejuri was hit with great force from behind. Due to the strong impact, the car lost control and flipped over twice on the road. The young passengers inside the car narrowly escaped without major injuries.

However, a motorcyclist passing through the area was seriously injured in the incident. Locals and passers-by rushed to help and informed emergency services.

In a shocking turn, the driver who allegedly caused the accident briefly spoke to the victims but then fled the scene. He drove away despite having a burst tyre and did not take responsibility for the crash.

Bopdev Ghat is considered an accident-prone stretch, with several such incidents reported in the past. Residents have often raised concerns about speeding and reckless driving in the area.

Police are expected to investigate the case further. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed. Officials will also verify whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol and check if any of those involved were underage.

Authorities are continuing their search for the absconding driver and have assured that strict action will be taken once he is identified.