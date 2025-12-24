 Nashik: 389 Probationary Police Sub-Inspectors Pass Out From Maharashtra Police Academy
The passing-out parade ceremony for probationary Police Sub-Inspectors is an important and unforgettable day in their lives. Through the oath taken today, you have accepted a responsibility that is extremely significant, and I am confident that all of you will discharge it with utmost seriousness, expressed Nashik’s Principal District and Sessions Judge, Shrichand Daulataram Jagmalani.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
After completing their basic training, a total of 389 direct-recruit probationary trainees—322 men and 67 women from Batch No. 126—participated in the passing-out parade ceremony held on Wednesday at the main drill ground of the Maharashtra Police Academy, Nashik.

Judge Jagmalani was speaking as the chief guest on the occasion. The Academy’s Joint Director Arvind Salve administered the oath of office and secrecy to all trainees and presented the batch report.


Judge Jagmalani further stated that the nature of crime is changing day by day, and with the advancement of technology, the incidence of cyber and economic crimes is increasing. To deal with such crimes, it is essential for the police to be technologically competent.

While performing people-centric duties, police officers must function impartially and transparently, without succumbing to any temptations. While discharging the demanding duties of the police force, an officer must be physically and mentally strong; for this, regular exercise, a proper diet, staying away from addictions, and nurturing hobbies are essential.

Honours and Awards: Revolver of Honour (Best Trainee of the Batch):
Priyanka Shamla Shantaram Patil


Best Trainee of the Batch & Best Woman Trainee:
Priyanka Shamla Shantaram Patil


Second Best Trainee:
Deepak Antyabai Balaji Ghogre


Best Trainee – Drill:
Vaibhav Lakshmi Prabhakar Dongre


Best Trainee – Law and Curriculum:
Priyanka Shamla Shantaram Patil

Best Trainee – Firing:
Pavan Rekha Dilip Gosavi


Best Trainee – Outdoor Training:
Deepak Antyabai Balaji Ghogre

