Nashik: 385-Km Fibre Network To Anchor Simhastha 2027, NTKMA Builds Long-Term Digital Backbone | Sourced

Nashik: As Nashik and Trimbakeshwar prepare to host Simhastha Kumbh 2027, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, a 385-km optical fibre cable network is being laid beneath its roads to power surveillance, communication and citywide digital systems critical to managing crores of pilgrims.

The trenching and ducting work currently underway across the city is part of this project being implemented by the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA). Designed as the backbone for crowd management, emergency response and smart civic operations, the network will connect key locations across Nashik and Trimbakeshwar while also serving as a long-term digital asset for the city.

The project is being executed by Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). Work orders were issued in October 2025, and the project is scheduled for completion by December 2026. So far, over 171 km of ducting has been completed.

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Once operational, the network will support thousands of CCTV cameras, AI-based crowd monitoring systems, public address and emergency response systems, along with integrated command and control centres in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. The infrastructure is being laid using ring, mesh and linear topology to ensure reliable and uninterrupted connectivity.

The project also includes a structured monetisation plan. Spare ducts and unused fibre capacity will be leased to telecom and service providers, creating a steady revenue stream for NMC. This is expected to reduce recurring bandwidth costs and generate significant income, enabling recovery of the project investment within an estimated period of five to seven years.

NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “Simhastha 2027 will see crores of pilgrims relying on mobile connectivity, digital payments and real-time information. This network is being built to ensure that these services work without disruption when it matters most, while also creating a long-term digital backbone for Nashik.”

NMC Commissioner Manisha Khatri said, “This optical fibre network is a foundational investment for Nashik. It will support every critical system during Simhastha 2027 and continue to strengthen city services in the years ahead. The monetisation of spare fibre capacity will also create a sustainable revenue stream, allowing the corporation to recover its investment and reinvest in urban infrastructure.”

Key Highlights

* 385 km OFC network across Nashik and Trimbakeshwar

* Work order issued October 2025

* Completion target December 2026

* 171 km ducting completed

* 4,011 CCTV cameras

* AI-based crowd monitoring systems

* Public address and emergency alert systems

* Command and Control Centres at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar

* 96-core single mode optical fibre

* Ring mesh and linear network topology

* Designed for high reliability and redundancy

* Estimated lifespan 20 to 25 years

* Supports traffic systems emergency response and civic services

* Spare ducts and fibre to be leased to service providers

* Revenue generation for NMC through telecom partnerships

* Investment recovery expected within 5 to 7 years