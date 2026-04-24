Nashik: 26 Students From Municipal Schools Depart For ISRO Visit In Landmark Education Initiative | Sourced

Nashik: In a major educational initiative, 26 meritorious students from municipal schools in the city have embarked on a special visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru, marking the beginning of a unique science exposure programme. The campaign, titled ‘Municipal Students’ Flight: To the Abode of ISRO’, has been launched by the Education Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

The selected students departed by air, making it a historic and inspiring moment, especially for those experiencing air travel for the first time. A special send-off ceremony was organised at the Municipal Headquarters to encourage the students and extend best wishes for their journey.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Himgouri Aher-Adke said Nashik, known as the ‘Cradle of Culture’ and an industrial hub, is now set to make its mark in the field of space science through its young talent. She said the initiative will not only enhance the students’ knowledge but also bring pride to the city.

Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde expressed confidence that the students would go on to achieve great success in fields such as defence, science and administration. He added that the exposure and experience gained during this visit would motivate them to aim higher in their careers.

The selection of students for this programme was carried out through a transparent and structured process. The initiative was conceptualised after a special workshop for teachers held on November 14, 2025. More than 1,184 students from municipal schools registered for the programme, showing strong interest.

A written examination was conducted on December 1, 2025, across 14 centres in the city. Based on the results, 101 students were shortlisted for interviews. After a rigorous interview process held in January 2026, a final group of 26 students from classes 7 to 9 was selected purely on merit.

A key highlight of the initiative is that it has been fully funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions, ensuring no financial burden on the municipal corporation. With support from CREDAI Nashik, the Ramchitra Hasmatrai Foundation (Mumbai), and Milan Rexine, all expenses, including air travel, accommodation and meals, have been covered. This has ensured that no deserving student missed out on the opportunity due to financial constraints.

The initiative is being seen as a significant step towards promoting scientific curiosity and providing equal opportunities to students from municipal schools, giving them exposure to institutions of national importance like ISRO.