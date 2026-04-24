Nashik: Jeweller Accused Of Duping Woman Of ₹25 Lakh Gold, Case Registered | Representational Image



Nashik: A case of alleged fraud has surfaced in the city where a jeweller is accused of misappropriating gold jewellery worth ₹25 lakh belonging to a woman customer. A complaint has been registered at the Government Wada Police Station against the accused.



According to information received, the complainant, Shilpa Jayant Joshi, a resident of Bhairavwadi in Dombivli (West), had deposited her gold with a jewellery firm in Saraf Bazaar after being lured by an attractive investment scheme. The scheme promised an additional return of 4.5% gold at the end of the year.



Falling for the promise of higher returns, Joshi and her sister-in-law entrusted a total of 333.570 grams of gold (198.570 grams and 135 grams respectively), estimated to be worth around ₹25 lakh, to the jeweller.



However, even after the maturity period ended, the accused neither provided the promised additional gold nor returned the original ornaments. Realising they had been cheated, Joshi approached the police.



Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against Satish Bedmutha, director of M/s Kantilal Suganchand Saraf, and further investigation is underway.