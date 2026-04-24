Nashik: Two Girls From Pre-Military Institute Selected For NDA Final List, Rank Among Top Nationwide | Sourced

Nashik: The Girls’ Pre-Military Training Institute in Nashik has achieved a remarkable milestone, with two of its students securing final selection for the National Defence Academy (NDA). Notably, both students ranked among the top candidates nationwide, securing 2nd and 15th positions among girls. At a time when only 19 girls are selected for the NDA across the country, this achievement by the Nashik institute is considered highly commendable.



Among the selected candidates, Miss Jiya Sachin Karpe secured All India Rank 2 (AIR-2) among girls, while Miss Samruddhi Pravin Ingale achieved AIR-15. Both students attained this success through hard work, disciplined training, and quality guidance. School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse congratulated the students on their achievement.



The Girls’ Pre-Military Training Institute in Nashik was established on June 18, 2023, under an initiative by the Maharashtra government. The aim of this institution is to provide girls in the state with opportunities to join the armed forces as officers. The institute offers a specialised two-year training program for students of classes 11 and 12. It was set up when Dadaji Bhuse was also handling the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department. Notably, this is the first institute in the country to provide NDA pre-recruitment training exclusively for girls.



The institute has delivered notable results in the past as well. Last year, Hansika Tillu was selected for the NDA. With two students selected this year, the institute’s efforts have gained recognition at the national level.