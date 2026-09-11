Nashik: ₹343.99 Crore Approved For Road, Samruddhi Highway Interchange Ahead Of Kumbh |

Nashik: In view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the state government has granted administrative approval for road infrastructure works aimed at strengthening the transportation network in Nashik district.

An estimated ₹343.99 crore has been sanctioned for the Dubere-Sonari–Sonambe–Shivde–Pandhurli–Vinchur Dalvi–Bhagur road from Km 13/600 to Km 22/900 (Major District Road-26), along with the construction of an interchange at Borkhind connecting the road to the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg.

The project is expected to play an important role in ensuring safe, convenient and faster travel for the lakhs of devotees expected to visit Nashik during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Direct connectivity from the Dubere-Sonari area to Bhagur and the Samruddhi Mahamarg will help streamline vehicular movement, reduce traffic pressure on major routes and strengthen the overall traffic management plan for the Kumbh Mela.

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The proposed works include earthwork, road strengthening, laying of bituminous and concrete pavements, construction of four new major bridges, four minor bridges, approach roads, seven vehicular underpasses, five new box culverts and two new pipe culverts.

These facilities are expected to significantly improve the safety and smooth movement of pilgrims and other vehicles during the Kumbh Mela.

The project will also include construction of retaining walls, tree plantation, paver blocks, bus stops, shifting of utility lines, land acquisition, beautification works, RCC and earthen drains, murum shoulders and other road safety measures.

These works will strengthen the infrastructure along the route and provide essential transportation and civic facilities for the Kumbh Mela as well as local residents.

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The government has directed that necessary forest and environmental clearances, land acquisition formalities and verification regarding traffic-related obstructions be completed before technical approval is granted.

Approvals from competent authorities will also have to be obtained for the design and construction of bridges and flyovers. The authorities have been instructed to ensure that expenditure remains within the sanctioned financial limit.

Considering the urgency of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the government has directed the concerned authorities to take immediate necessary action regarding the tendering process for the project.