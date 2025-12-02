Nashik: ₹264 Crore Disaster Management Proposals Approved For Kumbh Mela | Representative Image

The Nashik District Disaster Management Authority, in coordination with the Kumbh Mela Authority, has completed the scrutiny of proposals received from various departments related to disaster prevention and response capacity. This scrutiny included technical details, eligibility criteria, component-wise evaluation, and verification of actual capabilities required for a high-risk event like the Kumbh Mela.



A total of ₹426 crore worth of proposals were submitted by all departments. Of these, proposals amounting to about ₹264 crore were found eligible in the first phase and have been submitted to the State Disaster Management Authority for approval, informed District Collector Ayush Prasad, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority.



60-meter water tower to be procured

The Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Fire and Emergency Management Department has submitted proposals for purchasing equipment such as water tenders, rescue vans, rapid intervention vehicles, water bowsers, fire bikes, a 60-meter high water tower, inflatable rubber boats, high-pressure pumps, floating pumps, compressed air foam systems, fire-fighting robots, life jackets, lifebuoys, ladders, tents, emergency lights, searchlights, and wireless sets.



All these components have been deemed eligible as they are essential for fire safety, riverside safety, and rapid response capacity in the Kumbh Mela area.



Health department to procure medical equipment

The proposals from the Health Department (NMC Health, Civil Surgeon Office, District Health Officer) include upgrading operation theatres (OTs) and ICUs, procurement of medical equipment, medicines and disposables, a paperless OPD system, ALS/BLS ambulances, medical camps, temporary clinics, walkie-talkies, tracking systems, and GPS units.



All these items were found eligible, considering the massive health-safety needs during the Kumbh Mela.



Digital wireless sets for the police force

Under the City Police Commissionerate and Rural Police proposals for wireless, BDDS, emergency management, and Quick Response Teams, items such as digital wireless sets, repeaters, antenna systems, batteries, chargers, PA systems, generators, UPS systems, night-vision devices, thermal cutters, drones, first-aid kits, searchlights, tents, rescue equipment, and slithering/rappelling gear were deemed eligible.

These will enhance real-time, coordinated, and efficient response at incident sites.



Training and manpower eligibility for ICCC

For the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to be used during the Kumbh period, the police department’s proposals include construction and interior setup of the control room, video walls, servers, storage systems, command and control software platforms, analytics tools, IP cameras, HVAC systems, fire suppression systems, cabling, network switches, and training and manpower.

This facility is critical for real-time coordination considering the massive crowds during the event.



Rescue equipment for Trimbakeshwar

The Motor Transport Department’s proposals for Dial 112 vehicles, rapid intervention vehicles, water tankers, rubber boats, and accessories have been approved.



The Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council’s proposals include life-safety equipment, fire-fighting gear, inflatable rescue tools, crowd-management systems, simulation exercises, mock drills, and incident-response equipment.



Strengthening rescue and response systems

The District Disaster Management Authority’s proposals include multi-agency training, SAR/MFR/FWR volunteer training, rapid intervention vehicles, rescue ropes, pumps, generators, drones, throw bags, stretchers, life jackets, IEC awareness campaigns, lightning arrestor systems, satellite phone recharge, and CCTV feeds.



All these components will significantly enhance the technical capacity of rescue and response systems during actual emergencies.