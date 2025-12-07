Nashik: 20 Police Inspectors Set for Promotion To ACP Rank; Suspended Officer In Scam Also On List

Nashik: 20 Police Inspectors Set for Promotion to ACP Rank | Photo: Representative Image

Nashik: Seven police inspectors in the city police commissionerate and thirteen in the district will be promoted to the rank of assistant commissioner. The Director General of Police has listed 448 inspectors in the state as the way has been cleared for promotion of senior police inspectors in various police cadres in the state according to seniority.

After the career verification in December, eligible inspectors can get a promotion as assistant commissioner in the new year. The name of police inspector Ashok Giri, who was suspended and co-suspected in the ‘Shalarth ID’ scam case in Nashik, is also in the list.

The final selection list will be prepared and promoted according to the seniority list of the year 2025-26. The career of the officers under consideration, pending cases, investigations or actions within the department, and various types of work and service books will be verified in the month of December.

Accordingly, on December 15, all including Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Nashik, Konkan range, on December 16, Kolhapur range, Crime Investigation Department, all District Social Welfare Departments, Anti-Corruption Department, State Intelligence Department and all Police Training Schools, and on December 17, officers from all Police Commissionerates will be present at the Director General's office.

Meanwhile, after this verification is completed, orders for the promotion of eligible inspectors from among the concerned officers will be issued.

These will be ACP

Senior Inspector Madhukar Kad of Gangapur Police Station in Nashik city,

Suresh Awhad of Sarkarwada,

Ramdas Shelke of Economic Offences Branch,

Riyaz Sheikh of Traffic,

Sohan Machhre of Simhastha Cell,

Surekha Patil,

Sushil Jumde of Police Welfare Department, along with

Datta Chaudhary,

Vijay Shinde,

Sudhir Patil,

Digambar Bhadane,

Omprakash Kokate,

Khagendra Tembhekar,

Samadhan Nagare,

Hemant Kumar Patil of Nashik Rural,

Sunil Rohokle,

Dilip Thakur of Maharashtra Police Academy,

Seema Parihar of Scheduled Tribe Certificate Verification Committee,

Sanjay Kumar Gavit of District Caste Verification Committee.

New officers will be available

The Commissionerate will be significantly reduced as eight officers, including Ashok Giri, will get the highest promotion in the City Police Commissionerate. After the above eight senior inspectors get promotion, new inspectors will be appointed in their places.

Due to this promotion, the posts of Inspector in Gangapur, Sarkarwada Police Station, Simhastha Cell, CTB Unit and Welfare along with EOW in the Commissionerate, will fall vacant. Some Inspectors and new officers from the Commissionerate may be appointed as Senior Inspectors in these vacant posts.