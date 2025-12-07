Kumbh Mela Prep: 15,000 Trees From Rajamahendravaram To Reach Nashik Before Tapovan Work | Representative Pic

Nashik: For the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, around 1,800 trees in the Tapovan area are proposed to be cut for the construction of the Sadhu Gram project. While this development has angered tree-lovers across Nashik, Kumbh Minister Girish Mahajan has announced a compensatory decision: 15,000 new trees will be planted at various locations across the city. He has also assured that these trees will be properly maintained.



Meanwhile, it has been decided to bring these trees from Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh. Mahajan personally visited Rajamahendravaram and selected around 15,000 native trees—approximately 15 feet tall—encompassing lemon, jamun, mango, peepal, banyan, and other species. These trees will be maintained by the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Garden Department using drip irrigation and organic fertilisers.



In the first phase, around 1,000 to 2,000 trees will arrive in the city next week. After the tender for the exhibition centre at the Sadhu Gram site was cancelled, the government has now decided to focus on tree plantation. Mahajan clarified that Nashik city will first receive the 15,000 trees, and only then will work begin in Tapovan. Most of the existing trees there will be transplanted.





Rising Opposition Sparks Dialogue

Opposition to the proposed tree cutting in the Tapovan area has intensified. Along with environmentalists and citizens, various political parties and artists have also joined the protest. The Nashik Municipal Corporation has invited protesters for an official discussion tomorrow. After the administration stated that some trees would need to be removed for the construction of Sadhu Gram, the agitation became more aggressive.



Meanwhile, the Exhibition Centre project in the same area has also been put on hold. This dome structure was intended to accommodate sadhus and holy leaders during the Kumbh Mela, and after the event, it was to be converted into an exhibition centre.