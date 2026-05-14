Nashik: 11 BRD Ozar Successfully Overhauls Indian Navy’s First MiG-29K Ejection Seat Using Indigenous Technology | Sourced

Nashik:The first ejection seat of an Indian Navy MiG-29K fighter aircraft has been successfully overhauled using indigenous technology at the Indian Air Force’s 11 Base Repair Depot (BRD) in Ozar. Previously, such tasks had to be sent to Russia. Now, thanks to indigenous technology, this maintenance work will be carried out within the country itself.

During a ceremony marking this initiative, the overhauled ejection seat was formally handed over to the Indian Navy. The event was attended by Air Marshal Yella Umesh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Air Force's Maintenance Command, and Vice Admiral Rahul Gokhale, Chief of Staff of the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command.

Capabilities of BRD Ozar

The 11 BRD at Ozar undertakes the complete maintenance and overhaul of MiG-29 and Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft. The depot has developed high-level technology, repair capabilities, and specialized infrastructure to handle the complex maintenance requirements of both aircraft types.

Leveraging its prior experience in overhauling ejection seats for the Sukhoi-30 MKI, the BRD developed the necessary technology for the Navy's MiG-29K ejection seats. This technology has received certification from the Airworthiness Certification Agency, 'RCMA'.

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A Significant Achievement

In a press release, the 11 BRD stated that this success has bolstered the Indian Air Force's indigenous maintenance capabilities and will lead to a reduction in dependence on foreign entities.

History of the Depot

Two years ago, this depot was awarded the prestigious 'President's Colours'. In 2023, it earned the distinction of being the ‘Best Repair Centre’ under the Maintenance and Repair Command. The Ozar centre emerged as the top performer among all centres across the country. Established in 1975, this center has been responsible for the maintenance of Russian-origin fighter aircraft. In addition to maintaining Sukhoi aircraft, it has also successfully completed the modernisation of MiG-29 aircraft. This modernisation included enhancements to missile capabilities and fuel tank capacity, as well as the integration of a mid-air refuelling system.