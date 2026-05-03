Nashik: 107 Workers Fired In A Single Email; Staff Turn Aggressive Against New Company’s Stubborn Policies | Sourced

Nashik: The axe of sudden unemployment has fallen upon 107 local workers who have been serving across various departments on the Mumbai-Agra Highway for the past 16 years.

The company has issued instructions via email to these workers on Workers' Day, who are employed in critical departments such as ambulance services, road maintenance, patrolling, firefighting, and crane operations, not to report for duty. This decision has turned the question of livelihood for 107 families into a grave crisis, sparking a wave of outrage across the region.

The representatives said that “these are the very workers who are the first to rush to the aid of victims whenever an accident occurs in the Kasara Ghat." Possessing intimate knowledge of every nook and cranny of the Igatpuri Ghat, these workers are experts at identifying alternative routes during traffic congestion and conducting rescue operations by descending into the valleys.

There is widespread astonishment that these 'angels' who have selflessly risked their lives to provide service under adverse conditions have been laid off by the new contracting company."

The workers are demanding that, following the expiration of the previous company's contract, the new company must retain these experienced local workers in their jobs.

Memorandums Submitted…

In this regard, the workers have submitted memorandums to Minister Girish Mahajan, MP Rajabhau Waje, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, and the labour commissioner; however, as no concrete decision has been reached yet, the workers' patience is wearing thin.

To draw attention to their demands, workers staged demonstrations at the Ghoti toll plaza, raising loud slogans. "It is unjust to dismiss us in this manner, despite our having rendered years of service," the workers expressed. The workers have issued a stern warning that if they are not immediately reinstated, they will undertake a hunger strike until death along with their families right at the Ghoti toll plaza.

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The Issue of Local Employment Comes to the Fore

It is the rightful entitlement of locals to receive priority in employment opportunities related to highway projects. Moreover, given that these workers are experienced, their dismissal could potentially impact road safety and rescue operations. All eyes are now fixed on the stance that public representatives and the administration will adopt regarding this matter.

Considering the wealth of experience possessed by these workers, their recruitment by the new company would be crucial not only from a humanitarian perspective but also from the standpoint of highway safety. Has the administration initiated any steps or actions in response to this protest?