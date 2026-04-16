Nashik Contractors Warn Of Road Blockade Over 3-Year Payment Delay | Sourced

Nashik: Contractors who constructed roads connecting several key villages in Igatpuri taluka, funding the projects at their own expense, have issued a warning today to block these roads, citing a complete lack of payment since 2023. In protest against this non-payment, the contractors staged a 'Rasta Roko' (road blockade) agitation starting this morning on the Wadivarhe-Jadhavwadi, Wadivarhe-Raigad Nagar (Chimanbari), and Taked-Mahiswalane routes.

Led by contractor Raju Pansare, the protest was carried out by Janardhan Sangle, Datta Shelar, Nilesh Patil, Vishal Katore, Tushar Lonare, Ajit Sakale, and Akshay Gulve.

Although the agitation was temporarily withdrawn following requests from local villagers, the contractors have issued a stern warning: if the government fails to find a resolution regarding the payment of dues within one week, they will permanently close the roads.

The contractors stated, “We constructed these roads at our own expense. We even took out loans to fund these projects. We have not received any payments for three years now. It has become impossible for us to even repay our loans. If the government does not release the payments immediately, we will be left with no alternative but to keep the roads closed.”

Present on this occasion were former Sarpanch Raosaheb Katore, along with Suraj Katore, Dilip Malunjkar, Dashrath Divate, Bhima Malunjkar, Kacharu Shejwal, Ganpat Divate, Manoj Khandbhale, Santosh Gavate, Shriram Malunjkar, Pravin Malunjkar, and others.

The Contractors' Plight

The contractors stated, “We personally incurred expenses to provide the villagers with good roads. Now, we are drowning in debt. We have repeatedly appealed to the municipal corporation, the Zilla Parishad, and the administration but have received absolutely no response. Consequently, we are left with no alternative but to block the roads.”

The villagers, too, have extended their support to the contractors' demands and have urged the administration to address the matter with immediate urgency. This protest caused temporary disruptions to traffic within the Igatpuri taluka.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing emphasis on road development in preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, growing discontent is being voiced across various locations regarding the pending payments due to contractors. The demand for the district administration to resolve the issue of contractors' outstanding bills as expeditiously as possible is now gaining significant momentum.