After Decade-Long Wait, 102 Palghar Ambulance Drivers Seek Regularisation; Zilla Parishad CEO Assures Positive Decision

The long-pending demands of 102 ambulance drivers in Palghar district have gained momentum, with the Bhumiputra Elgar Sanghatana taking an aggressive stand on the issue. | AI

Palghar, Maharashtra: The long-pending demands of 102 ambulance drivers in Palghar district have gained momentum, with the Bhumiputra Elgar Sanghatana taking an aggressive stand on the issue.

Contractual Staff for 10-15 Years Seek Regularisation

The drivers, considered the backbone of the district’s public health services, have been working on a contractual basis for the past 10 to 15 years, providing round-the-clock emergency services. The organisation has now submitted a formal representation to the Chief Executive Officer of the Palghar Zilla Parishad, Dr. Manoj Ranade, demanding that these drivers be absorbed into government service.

The key demands include regularisation of employment and implementation of minimum wages along with dearness allowance, as per directives of the Bombay High Court. During discussions on the matter, Dr. Ranade reportedly gave a positive response and assured that a concrete and favourable decision would be taken soon.

Fresh Tender Process Raises Concerns

The drivers are currently deployed across various primary health centres in the district and play a crucial role in ensuring timely medical assistance during emergencies. However, concerns have been raised over a fresh tendering process reportedly being initiated by the Zilla Parishad administration, which could once again place these drivers under contractors.

The organisation has termed this move inconsistent with government policy and judicial directives. It cited a Government Resolution issued by the Maharashtra Public Health Department on December 26, 2025, which directs that contractual drivers with over 10 years of service be absorbed into vacant government posts.

Bombay High Court Orders Cited

Additionally, as per orders passed by the Bombay High Court in Writ Petition No. 7424 of 2021 and Contempt Petition No. 729 of 2025, the drivers are entitled to regular minimum pay scale, dearness allowance, and arrears.

District General Secretary Swapnil Wagh warned the administration of strong protests if the court’s orders are violated. “Our local drivers have been serving tirelessly for over a decade, often working 24-hour shifts. If the administration attempts to impose contractual systems again, we will launch an intense agitation outside the Zilla Parishad office,” he said.

The positive assurance from Dr. Ranade has sparked hope among the drivers, who are now awaiting a decisive move from the administration.

Several members of the organisation, including Sunil Lone, Pramod Pawar, Sadu Zate, Prakash Vayda, Ajay Dumada, Sampat Davre, Sagar Nhanave, Swapnil Jadhav, and Deepak Pawar, were present during the submission of the memorandum.

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