US-Iran-Israel War: Akasa Air, IndiGo, Qatar Airways Update Flight Operations Amid Middle East Crisis | Check Details

US-Iran-Israel War: Akasa Air, IndiGo, Qatar Airways Update Flight Operations Amid Middle East Safety Concerns | Check Details | Representational Image

Akasa Air will gradually resume select international flights and said that service between Riyadh and Mumbai will start from tomorrow, March 18. It further informed that the suspension of operations to Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Kuwait has been extended until March 21.

Akasa also added that it will continue to operate flights to and from Jeddah, connecting cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi.

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On the other hand, IndiGo has also issued a travel advisory saying that flights to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to be impacted and will resume based on prevailing safety conditions and regulatory approvals. It further advised passengers to stay updated for timely notification and said that "impacted customers are being informed through updates sent to their registered contact details."

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Qatar Airways operates 5 flights to India

On March 17, the Indian Embassy in Qatar reported that Qatar Airways operated five flights to India, including two to Delhi and one each to Mumbai, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram, bringing about 1600 Indian nationals to the country.

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The airline noted that though Qatar airspace remains largely closed, only limited, non-scheduled flights are being operated. Speaking on tomorrow's schedule, the airways will operate nine Indian destinations.

The update comes as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has barred airlines from landing at the Dubai International Airport, giving a blow to the hopes of resuming flights to the world's busiest airport and one of the biggest markets for Indian airlines. The West Asian region contributes 30 percent to Indian airlines’ international traffic, with the Dubai airport leading.

Since the United States-Israel-Iran war began in the region, the Dubai airport has come under attack by Iran several times. This has led to fires and blasts near the airport, leading to operational disruptions.