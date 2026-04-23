Nashik: ₹1,000 Crore ‘Missing Link’ Road Projects Stalled Amid Simhastha Works, Funding Uncertain | AI

Nashik: Even as extensive road development work is underway in the city for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, a major concern has come to the fore. Key “missing link” road projects which connect important city routes appear to be neglected. These projects require nearly ₹1,000 crore. If government approval is not granted, there is a strong possibility that the entire financial burden will fall on the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

At present, work on 27 major roads across Nashik is progressing rapidly, with around ₹1,300 crore already sanctioned for these projects. However, experts and officials have pointed out that even after these main roads are completed, traffic issues may persist. The reason is the lack of “missing links”, smaller but critical connecting roads that ensure smooth internal traffic flow. Without these links, the overall road network may remain incomplete and inefficient.

The municipal corporation had submitted proposals for a total of 240.55 km of roads. Out of this, the government has approved only 117 km. The remaining roads, including 19 crucial “missing link” projects, are still awaiting administrative sanction. Due to this delay in approval, these projects have been put on hold for now.

To acquire land for these roads, the civic body has planned to use Construction TDR (Transferable Development Rights) as compensation. This method is expected to reduce the need for direct cash payouts and ease the financial burden. However, land acquisition through TDR is a time-consuming process, which could further delay the completion of these projects.

If the state government does not provide funds for these connecting roads, the municipal corporation may have to take up the work using its own revenue. With crores already being spent on ongoing infrastructure projects, an additional ₹1,000 crore burden could put serious pressure on the civic body’s finances.

As a result, demands are growing for the government to immediately approve these pending “missing link” projects. Officials and citizens alike believe that completing these roads is essential to ensure a fully functional and smooth traffic network in Nashik before the Simhastha festival begins.