Nashik: Woman Sexually Assaulted By Fake Godman Under Black Magic Pretext; Case Filed At Lasalgaon | Representational Image

Nashik: In a shocking incident, a case has been registered at Lasalgaon Police Station against a self-proclaimed godman, Maheshgiri alias Mahesh Dilip Kakde, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman by instilling fear of “black magic” (karni badha) under the guise of spiritual treatment. The incident has created a stir across the Nashik district.



According to available information, the victim resides in the Nashik area and works as a security guard at a private establishment. She had been under mental stress due to ongoing family issues. In search of a solution, her family took her to a temple located at Dharangaon Khadak.



There, the accused allegedly told the woman that she was affected by black magic and created fear in the minds of both the victim and her family. Taking advantage of this fear, he reportedly sexually exploited her under the pretext of performing rituals for treatment. He also allegedly threatened her with serious consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.



After remaining silent for some time due to fear, the victim eventually gathered courage and approached the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti for help. With their guidance, a detailed complaint was filed at the Lasalgaon Police Station.



Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. The probe is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Patil. Authorities are also investigating whether the accused has deceived other victims in a similar manner and whether he has any accomplices.



Meanwhile, the police administration has appealed to citizens not to fall prey to such fraudulent godmen, to stay away from superstitions, and to come forward without fear to report such incidents.