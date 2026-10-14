Nanded Village School Nurtures Reading Habit With Tree Library | Sourced

Nanded: Under the shade of trees, students of the Zilla Parishad Central Primary School at Martala in Loha tehsil are discovering the joy of reading through an innovative initiative that brings books closer to nature, officials said.

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The school’s ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Tree Library’, launched in March 2023, aims to cultivate reading habits among students, encourage them to explore books beyond their textbooks and instil a love for the environment.

The initiative has gained significance ahead of Reading Inspiration Day, observed on October 15 to mark the birth anniversary of former President of India and renowned scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

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Inspired by the educational ideals of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the library offers students an opportunity to read stories, biographies and inspirational books while sitting under the trees on the school campus. An hour every Saturday is dedicated to reading, giving students regular time to engage with books in a peaceful, natural setting.

The initiative is helping students develop language skills, expand their vocabulary, strengthen their imagination and improve their ability to think critically. They are also encouraged to understand what they read and express their thoughts in their own words.

Instead of a conventional library building, the school has transformed the shade of trees into an open-air learning space, creating a meaningful blend of education and environmental awareness.

“Our goal is to nurture students who read, citizens who think and a society enriched by knowledge,” headmaster Ravi Dhage said. He added that the initiative was designed to help children develop a bond with books, cultivate self-learning habits and broaden their horizons.

Akanksha Shahuje Yede, a Class VII student, said the library had sparked her interest in reading and inspired her to learn something new every day.

By bringing books into the school’s natural surroundings, the Martala initiative is demonstrating how simple, creative efforts can nurture a reading culture among children while teaching them to appreciate and protect nature.