Nanded Police Seize Illicit Goods Worth ₹14.19 Crore In July | Facebook

Nanded: Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Dr Nilabh Rohan, the Nanded District Police conducted a month-long special drive from July 1 to July 31 to curb crime, maintain law and order, and enhance public safety.

During the drive, police took action against illegal sand mining, gutkha smuggling, gambling, liquor prohibition violations, narcotics trafficking and offences under the Arms Act, seizing illicit goods worth ₹14.19 crore.

The seizures included ₹60.89 lakh worth of illegally extracted sand, ₹49.10 lakh worth of gutkha, ₹26.31 lakh in gambling-related cases, and ₹25.71 lakh worth of liquor seized under prohibition laws. Police also recovered six pistols, two magazines and 17 sharp-edged weapons under the Arms Act.

Under Mission Kavach, awareness programmes were conducted in schools, colleges and coaching institutes on substance abuse, women's safety, cybercrime prevention and road safety. The traffic wing and volunteers also encouraged students and citizens to follow traffic rules.

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As part of a mobile recovery campaign, police recovered 471 lost mobile phones and returned them to their owners.

Police also registered two cases under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, arrested 13 accused, and rescued 11 victims. In addition, 19 girls and one boy reported missing in kidnapping cases were traced safely.

Of the 110 missing person cases registered during the period, 51 people were traced and reunited with their families.