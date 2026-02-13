 Nanded: MP Dr Ajeet Gopchade Urges Renaming Of Dharmabad Railway Station After Hedgewar
Dr Ajeet Gopchade also demanded that the present timetable of the Nanded–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express be reviewed, as the current schedule is not convenient for passengers

Manish Gajbhiye Updated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Nashik: MP Dr Ajeet Gopchade Urges Renaming Of Dharmabad Railway Station After Hedgewar

Nanded: MP Dr Ajeet Gopchade met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Thursday and submitted a memorandum of demands related to various railway issues concerning the Nanded division. The major demand was to change the name of Dharmabad Railway Station to Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar Railway Station.

Dr Gopchade also demanded that the present timetable of the Nanded–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express be reviewed, as the current schedule is not convenient for passengers. He said the timetable should be planned in such a manner that passengers from Nanded can return from Mumbai within a single day after completing their work. He suggested that the departure time of the Vande Bharat Express be changed from 5 am to 5.30 am and that it should reach Mumbai by 1 pm.

Similarly, he demanded that four important trains should halt at Narsapur–Nagarsol station. He also demanded that the Rameshwar–Okha, Nanded–Sambalpur, Nanded–Visakhapatnam, and Hyderabad–Jaipur trains should halt at Dharmabad.

Dr Gopchade said that if the demands are accepted, they will help in the development of the entire Marathwada region. Railway Minister Vaishnaw assured him that the demands would be considered positively.

