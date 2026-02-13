Nanded: MP Dr Ajeet Gopchade Urges Renaming Of Dharmabad Railway Station After Hedgewar

Nashik: MP Dr Ajeet Gopchade Urges Renaming Of Dharmabad Railway Station After Hedgewar | X/@Drajeetgopchade

Nanded: MP Dr Ajeet Gopchade met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Thursday and submitted a memorandum of demands related to various railway issues concerning the Nanded division. The major demand was to change the name of Dharmabad Railway Station to Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar Railway Station.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dr Gopchade also demanded that the present timetable of the Nanded–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express be reviewed, as the current schedule is not convenient for passengers. He said the timetable should be planned in such a manner that passengers from Nanded can return from Mumbai within a single day after completing their work. He suggested that the departure time of the Vande Bharat Express be changed from 5 am to 5.30 am and that it should reach Mumbai by 1 pm.

Similarly, he demanded that four important trains should halt at Narsapur–Nagarsol station. He also demanded that the Rameshwar–Okha, Nanded–Sambalpur, Nanded–Visakhapatnam, and Hyderabad–Jaipur trains should halt at Dharmabad.

Read Also Pune Police To Use RFID And CCTV To Monitor Candidates In Massive Recruitment Drive, Starting Feb 16

Dr Gopchade said that if the demands are accepted, they will help in the development of the entire Marathwada region. Railway Minister Vaishnaw assured him that the demands would be considered positively.