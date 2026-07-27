Nanded Man Duped Of ₹51.34 Lakh In 'Digital Arrest' Scam | FPJ Photo

Nanded: A 56-year-old man from Basaveshwar Nagar in Nanded was allegedly duped of ₹51.34 lakh by cyber fraudsters who threatened him with a fake "digital arrest" and falsely implicated him in a money laundering and terror funding case.

According to police, the fraud took place between July 17 and July 24, 2026, when unidentified accused contacted the complainant, Mohan Laxmanrao Ghainwad, a resident of Old Kautha, Basaveshwar Nagar.

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The accused allegedly introduced themselves as Kartik Yadav from the Data Protection Board, Mumbai, and RK Chaudhary, Pradeep Jaiswal, Vishwas Nangare Patil, and Sujal Roy, claiming to be police officials. Posing as government authorities, they threatened Ghainwad with arrest in connection with money laundering and terror funding, and claimed he was under "digital arrest."

Police said the fraudsters created an atmosphere of fear and psychological pressure, coercing the victim into transferring ₹51,34,856 through multiple online transactions to bank accounts specified by them.

After realising he had been cheated, Ghainwad approached the Cyber Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Based on his complaint, police have registered a case against the unidentified accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway.