Nanded Gets Just 52% Rainfall; August-September Crucial | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nanded: Despite rainfall occurring across five Nakshatras -- Mriga, Ardra, Punarvasu, Pushya and now Ashlesha -- the volume of rain remains low, while the weather continues to be hot. Data indicates that the district has received only 52.15% of its annual average rainfall so far. However, water reserves have increased significantly.

Despite this, the rainfall and current water reserves may not be sufficient to meet the district’s requirements over the next 10 months. The outlook for the coming year will largely depend on whether rainfall reaches average levels by the end of October.

A forecast of below-average rainfall had been made at the beginning of the year, with the impact of El Niño now becoming evident. Rainfall spells have been prolonged, but the number of rainy days has been erratic. Three tehsils have received less than 50% of their annual average rainfall.

Over the last two decades, Nanded’s annual average rainfall has declined from 955 mm to 891 mm. By August 10, the district had received 96.93% of the rainfall expected for the period, around 3% below normal.

Biloli, Hadgaon and Bhokar talukas have received less than half of their annual average rainfall. In contrast, Kinwat, Mudkhed and Mahur have recorded more than 60% of their annual rainfall.

Overall, the district has received 64 mm more rainfall than during the corresponding period last year. However, last year, rainfall intensified after August 10, with torrential downpours beginning a day before Independence Day and triggering severe flooding.

The Vishnupuri Dam, with a storage capacity of 2 TMC, is nearly full, holding 95.20% of its capacity. The Barul (Lower Manar) Dam currently holds 57.93%, while Limboti (Upper Manar) Dam holds 36.54%. The Jayakwadi Dam is also full.

All eyes are now on rainfall during the remaining days of August and throughout September. If rainfall fails to reach average levels by the end of October, the district could face a water crisis in the coming year.