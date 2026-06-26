Nanded: Bank Manager, Cashier Booked For ₹3.22 Lakh Embezzlement |

Nanded: A serious case of financial irregularity has come to light at the District Central Cooperative Bank branch in Kasrali, Biloli tehsil. The bank manager and cashier allegedly colluded to embezzle ₹3,22,100 belonging to account holders by transferring the money into their personal accounts. A case of fraud and embezzlement has been registered against both at Biloli Police Station.

According to available information, major irregularities in account transactions and suspicious financial activities came to light during a routine inspection and audit of the bank branch. Subsequently, senior bank officials initiated an investigation into the matter. The probe revealed that Branch Manager DD Deshmukh and Cashier PB Ibitdar had withdrawn funds from the accounts of several customers and deposited the money into their personal accounts in Naigaon.

The account holders whose funds were allegedly misappropriated include Govind Kulkarni, Haridas Namghati, Irba Dubukwad, Pundalik Tarkante, Rukminibai Muke, Ahmed Pinjari, Kondiba Sailu and late former MLA Gangaram Thakkarwad.

Following the revelation, the bank's current branch head, Rajesh Maroti Patil, lodged a police complaint. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against both accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, both accused are reportedly absconding, and police have launched a search for them.

Notably, Branch Manager DD Deshmukh was due to retire on June 30. The case surfacing just days before his retirement has sparked outrage in the area. Citizens have demanded strict action against the accused and the return of the account holders' money.