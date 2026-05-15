Nanded Administration Prevents 36 Child Marriages In One Month |

The administration in Nanded district has successfully prevented as many as 36 child marriages in the past month, taking strong action to curb the social evil. The Women and Child Development Department carried out effective interventions based on complaints received from various parts of the district, with the National Child Protection Helpline 1098 playing a crucial role as a support system, an official said.

The special drive was implemented under the guidance of District Collector Rahul Kardile and the directions of District Women and Child Development Officer Ganesh Wagh. District Child Protection Officer Vidya Alane, department staff and the Childline 1098 team worked in coordination and responded promptly to complaints received between April 12 and May 13.

During this period, multiple complaints were registered on the 1098 helpline regarding planned child marriages in different parts of the district. Acting swiftly, the administration intervened through counselling, awareness efforts and on-ground verification, successfully stopping 36 such marriages before they could be solemnised.

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Officials from tehsil-level Child Development Project offices, junior protection officers, gram panchayat officials and Anganwadi workers rushed to the respective locations during interventions. The ages of the prospective bride and groom were verified, and the marriages were halted in accordance with legal provisions. This timely action helped prevent serious consequences and legal complications in the lives of minor boys and girls.

Notably, six child marriages were stopped in just the last two days. These included one case each from Loha, Naigaon, Biloli and Umri tehsils, and two cases from Kandhar tehsil.

The administration stated that the affected girls are being produced before the Child Welfare Committee to ensure their further care and protection.

Officials reiterated that under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, the legal age for marriage is 21 years for males and 18 years for females, and violations of the law attract strict legal action.

The administration also appealed to citizens to actively participate in eliminating the social evil of child marriage and emphasised the important role of gram panchayat officials, Anganwadi workers and child protection officers at the village level.

Kardile urged citizens to immediately report any information regarding child marriages in their area by calling the toll-free helpline number 1098.