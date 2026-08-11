Nanded: 32 Students Fall Ill After Non-Veg Meal At Ashramshala | IANS (Representational Pic)

Nanded: 32 students from the Vasantrao Naik Residential Ashram School in Hanegaon, Deglur tehsil, suffered suspected food poisoning after consuming a non-vegetarian meal on Sunday night. Shortly after the meal, the students began complaining of nausea, vomiting and stomach pain, causing panic among the school administration. All the students were immediately admitted to the Government Sub-District Hospital in Deglur.

On Sunday night, students at the residential school were served a non-vegetarian meal, as is customary. About half an hour after the meal, some students began experiencing nausea, stomach pain and vomiting. Observing their condition, teachers and staff immediately took them to the hospital. Medical treatment for all the students is currently underway and, according to medical officials, their condition is stable. As a precautionary measure, the students have been kept under medical supervision.

Upon learning of the incident, a large number of parents rushed to the hospital. There is an atmosphere of outrage among the parents over the distress caused to the children. They are demanding that responsibility be fixed and action taken over the alleged lack of adequate oversight regarding the quality of food served at the residential ashram school.

Meanwhile, upon receiving news of the incident, the Tehsildar, Block Development Officer and senior officials from the Education Department visited the hospital to take stock of the situation. Samples of the suspected food have been sent to a laboratory for testing, and the exact cause of the illness will become clear after the test report is received.

The incident has raised questions over the quality of food arrangements in residential schools. Parents and citizens are demanding regular checks to ensure that students receive high-quality and safe food, as well as an audit of the food service system and strict action against those found responsible for any shortcomings.