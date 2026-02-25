Nagpur Village Sets Example With Widow-Widower Marriage Under Nashik’s Navchetna Abhiyan | Sourced

Nashik: A single woman-single man inter-caste marriage ceremony was held in Nagpur village of Nandgaon taluka under the Chief Minister's Samruddhi Panchayat Raj Abhiyan and Zilla Parishad Nashik's Navchetna Abhiyan. Nitin Garud and Pramila (Pratibha) Dhurade started their new life in a devout and enthusiastic atmosphere at this ceremony held at the Gram Panchayat office. This ceremony was held in the presence of the villagers, and a beautiful example of unity and equality was set in the society.

Nitin Garud is a single man; his wife passed away about ten years ago. Pramila Dhurade is a single woman; her husband died in an accident. Both of them had been living alone for a long time. After the children got married and became independent, the loneliness in their lives was realised at the village level.

The Sarpanch of the Gram Panchayat, Rajendra Pawar, and the Village Development Officer, Dilip Nikam, took the initiative and discussed it with the two and encouraged them in the marriage. The community took the initiative to make this marriage happen. Therefore, this ceremony became an emotional and proud moment for the village.

Role of Navchetna Abhiyan

Although humanity has made unprecedented progress with the help of technology, there is still hesitation in some sections of society regarding widow-widower marriage. Even though people are connected through social media, loneliness is increasing in real life. Against this background, Navchetna Abhiyan is being implemented based on the concept of the chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad, Omkar Pawar.

This campaign is being implemented to sensitise single women and bring about a great social change in society. Maharashtra is known as the land of saints. The tradition of saints has broken the walls of caste, religion and class differences and taught equality and brotherhood. The Navchetna Abhiyan has been started by carrying forward the legacy of the same ideas.

The village crossed caste lines and organised this wedding. With the support from all sections of the society, the ceremony not only marked a new chapter in the lives of two people but also became a living example of social integration, mutual respect and progressive thinking.

Read Also Pune Crime: Class 12 Student Attacked By 3 Youths With Koyta Outside College In Kothrud After Exam

Features of the ceremony

The ceremony was held with pomp and show like a normal wedding. The rituals were performed with the playing of shambhala and traditional instruments. The guests were welcomed by tying turbans. The entire area created a festive atmosphere with band-baja, crackers, traditional rituals and blessings. The villagers celebrated the ceremony like a family wedding. After the wedding, a communal meal was organised at the Gram Panchayat office.

The newlywed couple was given a cheque of Rs. 11,000 under the Sarpanch Shubhmangal Yojana of Nagpur Gram Panchayat. Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar; Yuva Sena District Chief Farhan Khan; Deputy Chief Executive Officer Dr Varsha Fadol; Group Development Officer Shrikisan Khatale; Sarpanch Rajabhau Pawar; Upasarpanch Nilesh Pawar; and Village Development Officer Dilip Nikam, along with officers, Gram Panchayat members and villagers, were present in large numbers.

This ceremony has created new hope in the lives of single individuals and has given a message of equality and humanity in society. It is hoped that this experiment done by Nagpur Village will become a model for other villages.