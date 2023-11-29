Muslim 5% Reservation Issue: AIUB Chief Calls For Two-Day Dharna In Nagpur, Meets Dy CM Ajit Pawar |

Keeping his promise of fighting for the rights of the minority for its 5 percent reservation in education, All India Ulema Board's Wakf Wing chief Saleem Sarang, met the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar on Tuesday evening where they discussed the issue deeply.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Sarang said, "Pawar promised us to raise this issue for the Muslim community in the house in the coming session. Education is our birthright right and we will fight to make our community literate."

Besides this, we will be meeting him again for other projects and issues as we have highlighted many such disturbing problems faced by our minority in not only the city but the state; all this will be taken up soon, Pawar promised us, said Sarang.

He further revealed that soon we will be holding a two-day dharna in Nagpur related to the same issue.

Earlier, the AIUB chief had warned of an agitation if the Muslim community in Maharashtra is refused a 5 percent quota in education by the state government which the latter has failed to implement for many years now. Amidst the ongoing agitations across the state by the Marathas and the Dhangars, Sarang threatens to take to the streets along with his Muslim brethren if the demands are not met.