Multi-Crore Jeera Trade Fraud: Pune's Swargate Police Register Case Against Ocean Traders | File Photo

Swargate Police have registered a case against the owners of Ocean Traders for allegedly cheating several traders of crores of rupees by procuring cumin (jeera) consignments on credit, making partial payments initially, and later shutting down their office after promising to clear all outstanding dues.

The complaint was filed by Pravin Pandurang Metkute (50), a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Dhayari. Based on his complaint, police have booked Farhan Akhtar Khan, his brother Irfan Khan, and another relative, all associated with Ocean Traders located at Salisbury Park. The alleged fraud took place between March 3 and April 3, 2026.

According to police, Metkute operates an Ayurvedic raw material and spice trading business under the name Mediwell Remedies in Dhayari. He sources raw materials from Mumbai, Vashi, Unjha in Gujarat, Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, and other markets before supplying them to traders.

Farhan and Irfan allegedly placed an order for five tonnes of cumin without making any advance payment. Due to market competition and an existing business relationship, Metkute supplied the consignment and raised a bill of ₹10.94 lakh. The accused later paid only a portion of the amount and assured him that the remaining ₹2.5 lakh, along with payments for a larger future order, would be cleared together.

Subsequently, the accused placed another order and were supplied around 3.5 tonnes of cumin worth ₹10.36 lakh. When Metkute demanded payment of the total outstanding amount of ₹12.86 lakh, Farhan allegedly claimed that a cheque from one of his clients was due to clear on April 17, 2026, after which all dues would be settled.

However, the accused later became unreachable as their phones were switched off. When the complainant visited the Ocean Traders office at Salisbury Park, he found it locked. He was reportedly informed that Farhan was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, but no further contact could be established.

Police investigations revealed that several other traders from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi were also allegedly cheated in a similar manner. The victims include traders and firms such as Laz Forms and Traders, Gajanand Company of Indore, Asopa Sons of Kondhwa, AM Kagdod & Sons of Haveri, Gourai Agrotech of Sangli, Satyayani India Pvt. Ltd. of Ahmedabad, Patliputra Super Foods Pvt. Ltd., and Sachin Impex Trading of Delhi.

The complainant has alleged that the accused collectively cheated multiple businesses of crores of rupees before shutting down their office and absconding. Assistant Police Inspector Shirsat is conducting further investigation into the case.