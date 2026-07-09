Mula-Mutha Cleanup: PMC To Deploy GIS, Hydraulic Modelling For Smarter Wastewater Management | File Photo

In a major push to reduce pollution in the Mula-Mutha River and modernise the city's wastewater management system, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will introduce advanced digital technologies under the Pollution Abatement of River Mula-Mutha (PARMM) project. As part of Packages B-3 and B-4, the civic body will implement a Geographic Information System (GIS) and hydraulic modelling tools to improve the planning, monitoring and maintenance of the city's sewerage network.

The PARMM project aims to improve the water quality of the Mula and Mutha rivers by strengthening sewage collection, treatment and disposal infrastructure. The project includes sewage treatment plants, trunk sewer lines, pumping stations and the integration of digital technologies. Under Package B, PMC is focusing on data-driven management through Building Information Modelling (BIM), GIS, Management Information System (MIS) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) platforms.

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Under Package B-3, PMC will upgrade its ESRI ArcGIS Enterprise platform. The work includes server upgrades, procurement of new software licences, a five-year maintenance contract and specialised training for engineers. The upgraded system will create an integrated digital map of the city's sewage treatment plants, sewer lines, pumping stations, manholes, valves and other infrastructure assets. It will also provide a centralised database containing asset conditions, inspection history, maintenance records and operational status, enabling faster and more informed decision-making. Historical data will also help officials predict potential failures and undertake preventive maintenance.

Under Package B-4, PMC will procure Bentley's OpenFlows SewerGEMS and WaterGEMS hydraulic modelling software. The software will enable engineers to create a digital simulation of the city's sewerage and water supply networks, allowing them to analyse pipeline stress, waterlogging risks, flood-prone locations, low-flow sections and the impact of future population growth and increased demand on the network.

Officials said the hydraulic analysis will help plan desilting, cleaning, repairs, rehabilitation and preventive maintenance well in advance, reducing the likelihood of unexpected failures, sewage overflows and emergency repairs. Once both packages are implemented, PMC expects to establish a comprehensive GIS-based asset management system for the city's sewerage infrastructure, enabling more efficient use of manpower and resources while making wastewater management more sustainable and future-ready.