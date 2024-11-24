MSRTC to Install 640 New CCTV Cameras and 23 E-Bus Charging Stations Across Pune District | FPJ Photo

In a major push to enhance safety and efficiency, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced the installation of 640 new CCTV cameras and 23 additional electric bus (E-bus) charging stations across Pune district.

Pramod Nehul, the divisional controller of the Pune division, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, "The government has sanctioned a tender of 120 crore for the addition of new CCTV cameras at bus stops, workshops, offices, etc."

Currently, in Pune district, there are a total of 18 cameras in active mode at every bus stop, but they are old model. The police have demanded more to be installed. Accordingly, 16 new CCTV cameras for each bus stand will be installed soon.

300 more e-buses

Currently, 160 E-buses are equipped with three CCTV cameras out of a total of 880 MSRTC buses in Pune district. However, 300 new E-buses will be added soon in 2025.

Moreover, new charging stations for E-buses will be constructed soon at Swargate, Shivaji Nagar, Wakadewadi, Dapodi, Manchar, Pimpri Chinchwad, Indapur, etc.

"Currently, a total of 42 charging stations have been set up. Looking at the requirements, we will add 28 more stations, which will be installed before the end of next year. The charging station at Swargate will be installed before March 2025," Nehul added.