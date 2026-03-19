MSRTC Makes Pre-Duty Alcohol Tests Mandatory For Drivers, Conductors In Pune Division

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The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has made it mandatory for drivers and conductors to undergo an alcohol check (Alcotest) before starting their duty in Pune division.

According to officials, no driver will be allowed to take charge of a bus unless they clear the breath analyser test. Upon reporting at the depot, both drivers and conductors must undergo the test using a machine that measures alcohol levels in their breath. Only those found fit will be permitted to operate buses.

The decision comes in the wake of multiple incidents involving staff reporting to duty under the influence of alcohol. In the last six months, nearly 10 MSRTC employees, including drivers and conductors, have been suspended in drink-and-drive cases in Pune division.

Strict action against violators

Govind Jadhav, an officer from the admin department, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The department has warned of stringent action against those found guilty. Any employee testing positive will face immediate suspension, while repeat offenders may face termination from service. So far, 10 employees have been suspended between September and March."

Additionally, MSRTC will maintain digital records of all tests conducted. Each employee’s test history will be stored, enabling better monitoring and aiding in disciplinary action when necessary.

The daily alcohol testing will act as a deterrent and significantly reduce the chances of accidents caused by impaired driving.

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MSRTC officials stated that analyser machines have already been installed at depots, and additional machines have been requested to ensure smooth implementation of the new system.

Anand Salunke, a regular passenger to Beed, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The authorities needed to deploy such an initiative earlier. However, there were safety concerns due to suspected drunk driving by staff. With pre-duty testing now in place, authorities aim to eliminate such risks and ensure a safer journey, which is a great step."

Pune Division

Total drivers: 862

Total conductors: 1,052

Total staff (drivers & conductors): 1,190

Total buses: 912