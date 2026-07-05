 MSRTC E-Bus Veers Off Dharur-Telgaon Road; Several Injured
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MSRTC E-Bus Veers Off Dharur-Telgaon Road; Several Injured

The Dharur-Telgaon stretch is known for its sharp bends and has witnessed frequent accidents in the past

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, July 05, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
MSRTC E-Bus Veers Off Dharur-Telgaon Road; Several Injured
MSRTC E-Bus Veers Off Dharur-Telgaon Road; Several Injured | Sourced

Beed: An electric bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) met with an accident after veering off the Dharur-Telgaon road near Choramba in Dharur tehsil and plunging into a roadside field on Saturday morning.

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, though several passengers sustained minor injuries.

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The accident occurred on the Majalgaon-Ambajogai route when the e-bus, travelling from Majalgaon towards Ambajogai, suddenly slipped off the road and fell into a roadside ditch in the Choramba area of Dharur tehsil.

The Dharur-Telgaon stretch is known for its sharp bends and has witnessed frequent accidents in the past.

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The mishap caused damage to the bus, while the injured passengers were provided medical assistance.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

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