MSME Defence Expo In Pune: General Manoj Pande Lauds Maharashtra's Role In Defence Sector

Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo: General Manoj Pande Lauds Maharashtra's Role In Defence Sector | X/@PRODefPune

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande visited the Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo at the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre (PIECC) in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi on Monday and delivered a keynote address.

"Maharashtra deserves a mention for being one of the major contributors to the nation’s economy, industrial growth, exports, and FDI attractiveness," said General Pande, noting that the state was the first in India to frame a Defence Manufacturing Policy after private investment was allowed in the defence sector.

"Maharashtra has also declared Aerospace and Defence manufacturing as a thrust sector in the ‘Package Scheme of Incentives’. As a result of these efforts, the state has been contributing more than 20% to the country’s output in aircraft, ships, and boats and 30% to the national output in weapons and ammunition. These figures reflect a strategic vision towards promoting the Defence Industrial Sector," he added.

General Pande, while highlighting the economic growth made by India, said that the nation is witnessing improved consumer affluence, better standards of living, a higher literacy quotient, and rising aspirations of the citizens. He appreciated the steps taken by the government agencies and armed forces in policy reforms, skilling initiatives, infrastructure investment, digital potential, and frontline entrepreneurship and said that this signifies the commitment to sustainable development and the promise of being a reliable supply chain stakeholder.

He mentioned that, "Leveraging both the MSMEs and the startup ecosystem has been a focus area for the Indian Army, as part of the Atmanirbharta pursuit, in meeting our capability development requirements".

The COAS also mentioned that the Indian Army's endeavour to promote innovation also entails pursuing Intellectual Property Rights for the products developed in collaboration with the industry. He highlighted that 66 IPRs have been filed by the Indian Army to date, of which 13 patents, 5 copyrights, and 5 design registrations have been granted.

The Indian Army, during the expo, displayed its indigenous equipment and systems such as Tank T-90, BMP Mk-II, Soltam Gun, Dhanush Howitzer, K-9 Vajra, Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher, Sarvatra Bridge System, Schilka Gun, and Fly Catcher Radar of Army Air Defence, Tavor, Sig Sauer & M4 Assault Rifles, Ak-47, Sniper Rifles, and various other weapons and equipment.