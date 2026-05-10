MSEDCL Orders Completion Of Pre-Monsoon Power Maintenance Works In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Representational Image | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd joint managing director Aditya Jiwane has directed all field offices in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region to complete pre-monsoon maintenance and repair works on time to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the rainy season.

Jiwane said all officials must follow the safety provisions mentioned in the Central Electricity Authority Regulations, 2023, while carrying out the works. He stressed the need to minimise power interruptions during the monsoon and throughout the year.

Rainfall Disrupts Power…

He said strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall often affect the power distribution network and cause inconvenience to consumers. To avoid disruptions, preventive and repair measures should be completed before the monsoon begins.

Officials have also been instructed to maintain sufficient stock of important materials such as transformer oil, electric poles, insulators and other equipment to handle emergency situations quickly.

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Jiwane Instructs Officials…

Jiwane directed field offices to give priority to repairing sagging wires on high-tension and low-tension lines, straightening leaning poles, replacing damaged insulators and repairing faulty stay wires. He also instructed officials to trim tree branches that obstruct power lines.

The condition of distribution transformers and possible oil leakage must also be checked. Officials have been asked to ensure the proper installation of air break switches and lightning arresters wherever needed.

The directive also includes inspection and maintenance of power transformers, breakers, CT-PT units, protection relays and other equipment at substations. Ring main units and distribution boxes must also be repaired if required.

‘Fix All Shortcomings’

Jiwane said all surveys, inspections and repair works should be completed without delay under the supervision of additional executive engineers. He instructed officials to immediately fix all shortcomings found during inspections to strengthen the power distribution network.

He also directed concerned superintending engineers and executive engineers to submit a detailed compliance report by May 30. Jiwane warned that negligence or delays in completing the works will not be tolerated.