Pune: Electricity Across Maharashtra May Be Disrupted In Morning Hours From Now On – Here's Why | Representational Image | File

Pune: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has directed all regional offices across the state to carry out pre-monsoon maintenance and repair works in the morning hours between 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM to reduce inconvenience to citizens during the ongoing summer heat.

The decision comes as the state power utility accelerates its annual maintenance drive to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply during peak summer demand and the upcoming monsoon season. Earlier, such works were typically carried out between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM or extended up to 4:00 PM, requiring longer power outages during the hottest part of the day.

Officials said the revised timing will help minimise discomfort to consumers, especially amid rising temperatures. The utility has also instructed field offices to provide advance notice of scheduled outages through SMS alerts and media announcements. Efforts are being made to arrange an alternative power supply wherever possible during the maintenance period.

MSEDCL conducts these works every year to strengthen infrastructure and prevent faults during heavy rains. The maintenance activities include trimming tree branches near power lines, replacing damaged insulators, checking transformer earthing, and repairing distribution systems. Other works involve oil filtration, fixing transformer boxes, replacing lightning arresters, and strengthening poles and wires.

The utility is also focusing on removing sagging lines, replacing old or damaged poles, and upgrading worn-out cables. Cleaning of feeder pillars, applying insulation sprays, and providing safety guarding for high and low-tension lines are part of the ongoing efforts. In addition, substations are being serviced through breaker repairs, battery maintenance, and transformer upkeep.

Officials said most of the pre-monsoon works are expected to be completed by the end of May. The measures aim to reduce power disruptions and improve safety during adverse weather conditions.