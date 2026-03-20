MSEDCL Begins Crackdown On ₹622.80 Crore Pending Bills In Nanded | Representational Image | File

Nanded: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has around Rs 622.80 crore in outstanding electricity bills from consumers in the Nanded division. The company has launched a severe drive to recover the pending bills.

In Nanded district, around 2,00,667 domestic consumers have outstanding dues of Rs 120.61 crore, 15,419 commercial consumers Rs 12.47 crore, 2,118 industrial consumers Rs 7.27 crore, and 3,369 street light consumers Rs 235.02 crore outstanding.

Similarly, 2,884 public water supply consumers have Rs 134.29 crore, 410 government consumers Rs 9.84 crore, and other consumers Rs 18 lakh in outstanding bills.

These defaulters have not paid their electricity bills for the past several months. Hence, the outstanding amount has increased considerably. MSEDCL has launched a severe drive against these defaulters and is taking drastic measures to recover the outstanding bills.

MSEDCL is now replacing old meters with new smart meters across the state. However, consumers have complained that they are receiving higher electricity bills through smart meters compared to old meters. Disputes have erupted at several places where smart meters are being installed.

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On the other hand, people are also facing the problem of frequent power failures. Hence, MSEDCL should also be eager to provide better facilities and services, as it has shown eagerness in recovering the outstanding electricity bills, consumers said.