MSEDCL Assures Marathwada Industries Of Reliable Power Supply | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) organised a function to felicitate newly appointed Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) Director (Operations) Dhananjay Aundhekar on Thursday. MASSIA President Gajanan Deshmukh felicitated him by presenting a shawl, memento and bouquet.

MSEDCL Chief Engineer Deepak Kumthekar, MASSIA Vice-Presidents Rahul Mogle and Rajendra Chaudhary, and Secretary Virendra Patil were present.

Deshmukh remarked that it is a matter of pride for the entire Marathwada region and the industrial sector that Aundhekar, a son of Marathwada, has assumed this significant position at MSEDCL. He also expressed the hope that, during Aundhekar's tenure, the electricity-related issues faced by industries in Marathwada would be addressed constructively.

During the programme, discussions were held regarding power infrastructure, the provision of quality and uninterrupted electricity, feeder and substation capacities, voltage quality, power connections for new industries, and planning for future electricity demand in the industrial areas of Waluj, Shendra, Chikalthana and their surroundings. It was also emphasised that continuous dialogue and coordination between Mahavitaran and the industrial sector are essential for industrial development.

On this occasion, Director Aundhekar expressed gratitude for the felicitation and affirmed his commitment to cooperating positively regarding the electricity-related issues faced by industries. He assured that efforts would be made to strengthen the power infrastructure essential for industrial growth.

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Chief Engineer Kumthekar stated that the Mahavitaran administration is committed to providing high-quality and reliable power supply to the industrial sector. He explained that while many electricity-related issues faced by industries have decreased over time, continuous efforts are underway to resolve the remaining problems.

Superintending Engineers Manish Thackeray and GT Sapkale, along with various other officials, were present at the event. Also in attendance were former MASSIA presidents Sunil Bhosale and Kiran Jagtap, Joint Secretary Prahlad Gaikwad, Milind Kulkarni, Treasurer Nitin Toshniwal, as well as executive committee members and a large number of entrepreneurs.