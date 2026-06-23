Mrug Nakshatra Ends With Heavy Rainfall Across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District | Sourced

Various parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district received rain accompanied by strong winds on Monday, the last day of Mrug Nakshatra. It was the first significant rainfall of the Kharif season. While residents welcomed relief from the scorching heat, farmers were pleased as the showers created favourable conditions for sowing. However, heavy rain also disrupted normal life in some areas.

In Vaijapur taluka, heavy rainfall was reported from Shiur, Parala, Kharaj, Bhadli, Talwada, Loni Khurd and Babhultel villages, bringing cheer to farmers. Streams and rivers in the Talwada Ghat area began flowing once again. Farmers expressed hope that the increased water flow would help improve groundwater levels and recharge wells.

Although Vaijapur city received only light showers, farmers remained optimistic in view of the Meteorological Department's forecast of more rain over the next few days.

Cloudburst-like rainfall was witnessed in the Talwada Ghat area of Vaijapur taluka around 6pm. A temporary bridge constructed at a work site on the Shiur Bangala-Nandgaon road was submerged, completely disrupting traffic on the important route. The administration has temporarily closed the road and appealed to commuters to use alternative routes.

Similarly, Paithan taluka experienced heavy rain accompanied by strong winds at around 4pm. A parked car was damaged after a tree branch fell on it in front of the Panchayat Samiti office. A water tank collapsed in the Balaji Vihar area, while a 30-year-old banyan tree was uprooted near the residence of Prabhakar Pote. Several incidents of tree branches falling were reported from different locations. Fortunately, no casualties had been reported till late evening.

Light to moderate showers accompanied by lightning were reported in Khuldabad city and surrounding areas between 4.30pm and 5.15pm, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. Windy conditions and rain were also reported from Bhavan and Chinchkheda villages in Sillod taluka. Heavy rainfall in Bardapur led to waterlogging in the Sarai area, causing inconvenience to residents.