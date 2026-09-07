MPSC Pune Protest: ‘Students Are Not Machines’ - MPSC Prep Teachers Join, Flag Mounting Pressure On Aspirants Amid Exam Uncertainty

Teachers and those supporting MPSC aspirants during their preparation have joined the protest in Pune | Gaurav Kadam

Pune: The MPSC examination controversy is not merely a question of a leaked paper or a disputed result, teachers and professors who joined Monday’s student agitation in Pune said. For those who work closely with aspirants every day, the crisis is also about years of preparation, financial pressure, family expectations and emotional strain carried by students preparing for Maharashtra’s competitive examinations.

Teachers participating in the Vidyarthi Aakrosh Morcha said an aspirant’s journey towards an MPSC examination often stretches over several years, with students spending long hours in classrooms and libraries while their families bear the cost of coaching, accommodation, books and daily expenses. Any uncertainty over an examination, they said, can therefore have consequences far beyond a single examination cycle.

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Dhanraj Salve, an MPSC professor in Pune, said, “An MPSC aspirant is not simply preparing for an examination, he or she is investing years of life into one goal. When an examination is cancelled, postponed or surrounded by allegations of malpractice, the student does not lose only an opportunity. Their entire preparation cycle is disturbed. We see students who have studied for years suddenly lose confidence in the system they were preparing to enter.”

Teachers said the intense competition itself places considerable pressure on aspirants. Students frequently prepare for several hours a day, often living away from their families in Pune and other education hubs. Many are financially dependent on parents, while some take up part-time work or borrow money to sustain their preparation.

“We see students calculating every expense: coaching fees, rent, food, books, test series and travel. Behind every student sitting in a classroom is a family making a financial sacrifice. When students repeatedly face uncertainty over examinations, it becomes difficult for them to explain to their parents why another year of preparation is necessary,” said Rupali Chavan, an MPSC faculty member from a private coaching institute on Tilak Road.

According to teachers, the emotional consequences are equally serious. Aspirants can face anxiety, frustration and loss of motivation after repeated setbacks, particularly when they believe factors outside their control may determine the outcome of an examination. Teachers said they are often required to counsel students who arrive in classrooms distressed after failing an examination or facing uncertainty over recruitment.

Pallavi Khatavkar, a professor of MPSC courses, said, “As teachers, our job has increasingly gone beyond teaching. We counsel students after failures, speak to parents, help them deal with anxiety and sometimes simply listen to them when they are emotionally exhausted. A student can accept failure if they know they were given a fair chance. What becomes extremely difficult to handle is the feeling that the process itself may not have been fair.”

The teachers who joined Monday’s protest said the students’ demand for accountability should not be dismissed as an agitation driven by political interests. They argued that restoring confidence in the examination system is essential because MPSC recruitment affects thousands of young people competing for a limited number of government posts.

They stand firmly with the students' demand for accountability from the MPSC administration, including action against officials found responsible for irregularities, forensic audits where required, transparent investigations and stronger safeguards against paper leaks. They also supported demands for greater clarity in examination schedules, evaluation procedures and recruitment rules.

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“The government must understand that uncertainty has a cumulative effect. Every delayed decision means students continue paying fees, extending accommodation, buying study material and preparing without knowing whether they can trust the next examination. A transparent calendar and a predictable recruitment process would itself reduce a significant amount of pressure on aspirants,” said Gautam Sharma, head of an MPSC course at a private coaching institute.

Teachers also said the controversy could influence how students perceive public institutions. According to them, the government’s response to the agitation will determine whether aspirants return to their studies with confidence or continue taking to the streets.

They also said Monday’s protest should therefore be viewed as a warning about the wider consequences of uncertainty in competitive recruitment. For them, protecting the integrity of an examination is also about protecting the time, money, emotional well-being and aspirations of an entire generation of candidates.