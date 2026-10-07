MPSC Protests Continue Without Permission; Pune Police Issue Notices To 51 Students & 29 Coaching Operators

MPSC protest in Pune | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune Police have termed the ongoing Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) protests at three locations in the city "unauthorised", stating that organisers had obtained permission only for the first day and continued the agitations without seeking permission for subsequent days. Notices have also been issued to 51 students and 29 coaching-class and study-room operators, with police warning of legal action against those continuing the protests without permission.

The protest led by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar at SM Joshi Bridge entered its seventh day on Tuesday, while the agitation near Ahilya Library on Shastri Road entered its sixth day and the protest at Alaka Chowk entered its fifth day. Police have deployed personnel at all three locations, citing concerns over law and order as well as inconvenience to residents, commuters and other citizens in the surrounding areas.

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A senior Pune Police officer, speaking to The Free Press Journal on condition of anonymity, said the permissions obtained by the organisers covered only the first day and no fresh applications were submitted for continuation of the protests.

"Permission was taken only for the first day of the protest. The organisers have continued the agitation subsequently without obtaining extended permission. Therefore, the protests currently continuing at these three locations are without permission," the officer said.

Police have particularly flagged the scale of arrangements at the SM Joshi Bridge protest site during visits by political leaders, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and Abhijeet Dipke.

According to the officer, the site had around 10 loudspeakers, 12 to 14 LED lights and two LED screens until the fourth day of the protest. Food stalls and an electricity supply, which remain at the site, are also being used without permission at Pawar's protest site.

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A temporary structure, including a bed-like arrangement, has also been set up on the footpath for youngsters participating in the hunger strike. Police said participating in the hunger strike was their choice, but supporting arrangements were also being made without the required permission.

Police are also examining the role of those who had applied for permission and were named in the applications, particularly in relation to the continuation of the protests and the arrangements made at the sites.

"Citizens have the right to protest, but prior police permission is mandatory for demonstrations at public places. If the agitation continues despite permission being denied, legal action will be taken against the organisers and others involved," the officer said.

Police have also raised concerns over the suspected use of drones over the SM Joshi Bridge protest site. The senior officer said one to two drones were seen being used despite no permission having been granted for drone operations.

"Police permission is required for drone filming. The drone was being used to record the protest, which was unauthorised. Action has been taken against this," the officer said.

The officer said a first information report (FIR) would be registered against those responsible for the unauthorised drone operations after verification of the available evidence. Police are collecting footage from the protest sites and examining the instructions issued to organisers to establish individual responsibility. A police surveillance van equipped with a 360-degree view has also been deployed at the site.

The notices issued by police cover 51 students and 29 coaching-class and study-room operators. Police said the action was initiated after organisers continued the agitation despite being instructed not to conduct demonstrations without the required permission. Officials are collecting footage and other evidence from the sites before deciding on further legal action.

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However, Pawar has directly challenged the police action and disputed the claim that the protest is illegal. Addressing the media at SM Joshi Bridge, Pawar said he would submit a fresh letter to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar seeking permission for the continuation of the agitation.

"I am drafting a letter now and sending it to the Commissioner of Police. If the police gave us permission for the very first day of the protest, why can't they give us permission now? If they deny the permission, we will consider ourselves as having permission and go ahead with the protest formally," Pawar said.

He added, "We will be sending them the permission letters today itself and seek their response. We got a permission letter for the first day of the protest. That means this place was allotted to us for the protest from day one, and the police can't say that this is illegal."

The protests have attracted political leaders and representatives from different sections, further increasing activity at the SM Joshi Bridge site. The students are protesting over several issues concerning the functioning of the MPSC, including their demand for the resignation of its chairman.

Police have maintained that political support or the nature of the demands does not exempt organisers from obtaining permission for demonstrations at public places.

The senior officer said the broader MPSC issue would be addressed "at the right time", while making it clear that the immediate police concern was the continuation of demonstrations and related activities without the required permissions.