MPSC Paper Leak Case: Suspension Is Not Enough, Strict Punishment Must Follow, Says Vishwajeet Kadam | Sourced

Pune: Former Minister and MLA Vishwajeet Kadam has demanded strict punishment for those found guilty in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination paper leak case, saying suspension alone would not be sufficient. He also called for a transparent inquiry and assured students of his continued support until their demands are met.

Kadam said the protest against the alleged paper leak was not merely a struggle by students but a fight for Maharashtra's pride and identity. He claimed that the movement had shaken the administrative machinery and raised serious questions about corruption in the system.

He demanded that the inquiry committee appointed to investigate the matter submit a transparent report and ensure that those responsible face stringent legal action to prevent such incidents in the future.

On Oct 26, students felicitated Kadam in recognition of his support for their demands. The programme was organised at Indulal Complex on Shastri Road in Pune. The felicitation included an idol of Lord Vitthal, a traditional Phule turban, a portrait of Mahatma Phule, a shawl and a garland.

The programme was organised on the initiative of Swapnil Bhise, Amol Salve, Dhananjay Nikam, Pravin Gawade, Sahebrao Kshirsagar, Raviraj Kamble, Ajay Jagtap, Aniket Deshmane, Pravin Patil and Gokul Belepatil. Rishikesh Gangurde and Vivekanand Patil, who have played leading roles in the protest, were also present.

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Entire Network Behind Paper Leak Must Be Exposed

Speaking on the occasion, Kadam said examination paper leaks were rarely the work of a single individual and often involved an entire network that needed to be identified and exposed.

He said the movement should send a strong message across Maharashtra that nobody should contemplate leaking examination papers in the future.

Kadam praised the determination of students who travel to Pune from different parts of Maharashtra and study for as many as 16 hours a day despite financial difficulties. He described them as the future pillars of Maharashtra.

He alleged that the paper leak and corrupt practices of certain individuals had undermined the hard work of aspirants and allowed unsuitable candidates to secure positions. Such incidents shattered students' expectations, and their anger was understandable, he said.

Kadam stressed that the network responsible for the alleged offence must be dismantled rather than protected. He said the student-led movement had gone beyond street protests, reaching households across Maharashtra and drawing attention at the national level in Delhi.

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Students Urged To Gather Evidence, Submit It To Inquiry Committee

Addressing the students leading the movement, Kadam urged them to travel across Maharashtra in groups, gather additional evidence relating to the alleged paper leak and submit it to the inquiry committee.

He assured them of his full support throughout the process and called upon the Maharashtra Government to remain accountable to the people and ensure that no obstacles were placed in the way of the investigation.

Kadam said that if the inquiry report was satisfactory, it would be accepted. However, if the findings were inadequate or inappropriate, the government would be urged to make the necessary corrections and conduct further investigations.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the students, saying he would stand by them even if they had to return to the streets to continue their protest.