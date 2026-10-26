Pimpri-Chinchwad: Only 33 Firecracker Stalls Granted Permission So Far Ahead Of Diwali | AI Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Only 33 firecracker stalls have received permission from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) so far, despite firecracker shops being set up across the city ahead of Diwali, officials said on Monday. The civic body has received 68 applications this year, with 28 still under process pending inspections. The municipal administration has directed all zonal offices to take immediate action against unauthorised firecracker stalls operating without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department and other mandatory permissions.

The move comes amid concerns over fire hazards at temporary firecracker shops, including a fire at a shop in Kalewadi on January 1 that put patients in the hospital above it at risk. The PCMC has appealed to traders not to begin selling firecrackers without the required permissions. The civic body has also instructed officials to conduct joint inspections in their respective areas and take action against vendors violating the rules.

Only authorised premises eligible for NOCs

Under Section 84 of the Explosives Rules, 2008, temporary firecracker sales are subject to safety regulations. The PCMC Fire Department issues temporary NOCs only to authorised premises with permanent reinforced cement concrete (RCC) construction and shutters.

Despite these requirements, unauthorised stalls are reportedly set up on roads and in open spaces across the city every year. Such stalls may lack essential fire safety measures, increasing the risk of accidents, injuries and property damage.

“Every year, complaints are filed with the Fire Department regarding unauthorised firecracker stalls being set up on roads or open spaces in various parts of the city, flouting norms. Since such stalls lack fire safety measures, there is a risk of major accidents causing loss of life and property,” said Venkatesh Durvas, Deputy Commissioner of the PCMC Fire Department.

He said written orders had been issued to zonal officers to conduct joint inspections and take strict action against unauthorised sellers. Officials have been instructed not to allow firecracker sales to begin without the required permissions.

Previous fires raise safety concerns

Last year, the Fire Department issued NOCs to only 105 traders, even as thousands of firecracker shops were reportedly set up across Pimpri-Chinchwad during Diwali.

The January 1 fire at a firecracker shop in Kalewadi raised serious safety concerns, as patients were present in the hospital located above the shop. The incident highlighted the risks posed by firecracker sales in areas where fires could spread to adjoining buildings.

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Earlier this month, firecrackers brought for a shop inauguration in Rupinagar also caught fire, adding to concerns over the handling and storage of fireworks.

Traders in the main markets of Pimpri and Chinchwad have begun preparations for the Diwali season. However, the key challenge for the civic administration will be to ensure that unauthorised stalls are identified and removed before sales gather pace.

With the PCMC issuing fresh orders for inspections and enforcement, the implementation of these directions will be crucial to preventing fire accidents during the festive season.