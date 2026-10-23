Bihar's Siwan Firecracker Factory Blast Kills 5, Including 3 Family Members; Rescue Operations Hampered By Repeated Explosions | X

Siwan: At least five people, comprising three members of a family and two workers, were killed in a massive explosion while making firecrackers at a house in Alamapur village under Jamo police station limits in Siwan district on Friday.

The death toll may rise as the relief and rescue operation was being hampered due to continuous blasts of firecrackers. The house also suffered massive damage from the explosion's impact.

🚨 ​TRAGIC! At least 7 feared DEAD in a massive EXPLOSION at an ILLEGAL firecracker manufacturing unit inside a house in Alampur village, Siwan (Bihar). ​The severe impact caused the building to collapse, with intermittent blasts continuing for hours. Rescue teams and senior police officials are on the scene. — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 23, 2026

Police Fear More People Trapped

While confirming the deaths, Siwan SP Bharat Soni said more people might be trapped inside the house as the village mukhiya informed police that seven family members lived there. He said that, according to villagers, the firecracker unit had been manufacturing firecrackers for several years and also held a licence. It must be verified whether the unit held a licence to make firecrackers.

Explosion Triggers Panic In Village

Police said the explosion occurred at the house of Amaruddin Mian, where firecrackers were reportedly manufactured for generations, triggering panic in the village. A large number of local residents gathered at the spot following the blast.

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Rescue Operations Underway, Cause Unconfirmed

Siwan's district magistrate Vijay Prakash Meena and SP supervised the relief and rescue operation.

A health department team led by the civil surgeon also reached the spot. The administration is yet to confirm the exact cause of the explosion, the final death toll and the extent of the damage.