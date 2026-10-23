Bihar: 4 Killed, Several Injured In Explosion At Firecracker-Making House In Siwan - VIDEO

At least four people were killed and several others sustained serious injuries after a massive explosion at a house where firecrackers were being made or stored in Bihar's Siwan district on Friday, police said.

The blast occurred at a house in Alampur village under the Jamo police station limits. The explosion was reportedly triggered after a fire broke out among firecrackers kept inside the building, setting off a series of blasts.

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Powerful explosion hampers rescue operations

The impact was so powerful that debris from the front portion of the house was thrown onto the road, triggering panic among residents. Intermittent explosions reportedly continued at the site, hampering rescue operations.

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Siwan Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni confirmed four deaths and said the status of three other people believed to have been inside the house remained unclear.

“The village head has informed us that seven members of a family were inside the house. So far, we have confirmed four deaths. The status of the remaining three people is yet to be confirmed, as intermittent blasts are continuing at the site,” Soni said.

Rescue teams deployed, forensic probe begins

He added that police teams and medical personnel had been deployed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. The medical team would verify the casualty figures before officials issued a final count.

A forensic team has also reached the site to collect samples as part of the investigation. Authorities are yet to establish the exact cause of the explosion and confirm the identities of all those affected.