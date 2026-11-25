MPSC Officer Allegedly Printed 300 Drug Inspector Exam Questions, Handed Copies To Superior In Parking Lot | Representational Image

Pune: An assistant section officer of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) allegedly typed around 300 questions from the drug inspector examination question bank on his laptop, printed them and handed over the copies to his superior in the parking lot of the Commission’s Navi Mumbai office, according to the first chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Crime Branch in the MPSC paper leak case. The over 3,000 page chargesheet, filed before the special Anti-Corruption Bureau court on Friday, identifies assistant section officer Vishweshwar Nakate as the alleged mastermind behind the leak and details how the questions were accessed and circulated before the examination.

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According to the chargesheet, Nakate allegedly involved Under Secretary Abhijit Lendve in the conspiracy to ensure that he would have the protection of a senior official if the irregularity came to light. Nakate was responsible for handling the ‘meta set’ of questions at the Commission’s Navi Mumbai office, from which the final question paper was prepared. The case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.



The chargesheet also sheds light on the circumstances that led to the allegations becoming public. When the Crime Branch made the first arrests in August, police had identified Lokesh alias Gaurav Patil, boyfriend of candidate Rutuja Patil, as the whistleblower. Rutuja had secured the seventh position in the provisional merit list. Police had alleged that Gaurav himself had arranged the questions for her and approached the authorities after the couple broke up.





Rutuja reportedly told investigators that her parents strongly opposed her relationship with Gaurav and had threatened to end their lives if she continued it. Under pressure from her family, she stopped communicating with him after the examination and ended the relationship. This allegedly angered Gaurav, who subsequently emailed the MPSC claiming that Rutuja had obtained the examination questions in advance. The chargesheet thus brings the relationship dispute and the subsequent complaint into the investigation’s account of how the alleged paper leak came to light.



The drug inspector screening examination was conducted on March 22 at six centres across Maharashtra to fill 154 vacancies in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The results were declared on June 12, and the recruitment process had progressed to the interview stage when the allegations surfaced nearly four months after the examination.

Read Also MPSC Exam Irregularities Probe Panel Extends Deadline For Submission Of Affidavits To November 23





On July 21, Gaurav emailed the MPSC alleging that questions had been leaked before the examination. However, a few days later, he sent another email retracting his complaint and stating that the allegations were false. On July 27, the Commission lodged a complaint with Mumbai police. Following a preliminary police inquiry that reportedly established that a candidate had access to the questions before the examination, the MPSC cancelled the entire recruitment process on August 25.



The first chargesheet includes six accused arrested on August 26, including three MPSC officials — Nakate, Lendve and Gopal Marathe. The other named accused include alleged intermediary Pravin Patil, Rutuja’s father Amrut Patil and her boyfriend Gaurav Patil. Rutuja was arrested separately in September. Overall, the chargesheet refers to 13 arrested accused and two absconding accused. Police are searching for the two absconders, while a supplementary chargesheet covering the remaining accused is expected to be filed in December. All arrested accused are currently in judicial custody.





The cancellation of the recruitment triggered widespread protests among MPSC aspirants. Students staged an 11 day agitation at S M Joshi Bridge in Pune, demanding the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam also joined the protest.



The agitation was called off in October after Public Works Department Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale announced a five-member inquiry committee headed by retired judge Dilip Bhosale. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe was appointed its secretary. The committee has been given two months to investigate allegations of paper leaks in MPSC examinations and examine the Commission’s functioning, including the tenures of its past and present chairpersons and members.



Meanwhile, Bhimanwar went on leave from October 12 until the inquiry is completed. He had earlier resisted demands for his resignation, maintaining that the alleged leak took place in January, before he assumed charge as MPSC chairman on March 3. Earlier he had said that his decision to step aside was voluntary and was not prompted by political or external pressure.