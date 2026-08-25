MP Sandipan Bhumre Inspects Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station Redevelopment Work | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MP Sandipan Bhumre conducted an on-site inspection and a detailed review of the ongoing redevelopment work at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station on Monday. Accompanied by senior railway officials, he assessed the quality and progress of the development work, pending tasks and passenger amenities. MP Bhumre directed that all works be completed within the stipulated timeframe and to a high standard of quality.

Concerned officials and staff from the Railway Department were present on the occasion. MP Bhumre questioned officials about whether the work was proceeding in accordance with the approved redevelopment plan and budget, who was inspecting the quality of work, what quality-control mechanisms were in place, and at what level regular inspections were being conducted. He also made it clear that no compromise on the quality of work would be tolerated.

He reviewed the current status of the station's main building construction, entrance, various platform-related works, pit line, ongoing construction and pending projects. Additionally, the MP sought information from officials regarding the construction of the 16-coach CAMTECH-design pit line, new electrical installations, solar energy and energy-saving initiatives, installation of lifts and escalators, parking facilities, and the condition of roads, drainage and stormwater disposal systems in the station area.

Special priority was also given to passenger amenities. MP Bhumre inspected facilities for differently abled persons, senior citizens and women passengers, as well as cleanliness, drinking water, basic amenities, CCTV and security arrangements, and issued instructions to carry out necessary improvements.

Discussions were also held with officials regarding permanent measures to address the waterlogging problem in the Shivajinagar underpass during the monsoon, as well as the provision of necessary passenger amenities and security arrangements at Rotegaon, Parsoda and Karanjgaon railway stations.

“All pending development works must be completed within the stipulated timeframe so that passengers can derive actual benefits from them. There should be no compromise on the quality of work, approved plans or budget estimates. Concerned officials must ensure timely completion of the projects through regular inspections,” Bhumre said.

MP Bhumre emphasised the importance of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station redevelopment project for the city and stressed the need to accelerate the work to provide modern, high-quality facilities to passengers.